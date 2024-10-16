Hit-and-run driver who killed woman in South LA wanted

The Brief The suspect is described as a man in his mid-20s, 5'7" tall, with black hair and brown eyes. The suspect vehicle is a four-door BMW 528i with California license plate 6ROJ328. He is wanted in connection with the hit-and-run death of a woman in South Los Angeles on Jan. 6.



The search continues Wednesday for a hit-and-run driver suspected of killing a 53-year-old woman in South Los Angeles earlier this year.

It happened Jan. 6 around 9:20 p.m. near Broadway and 60th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The woman was driving a white Toyota Corolla west on 60th Street when she was hit by the suspect driving a white BMW north on Broadway, authorities said.

The impact of the crash forced the BMW into four parked cars, officials said, and the suspect ditched the car and ran away without checking on the woman.

She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

The suspect is described as a man in his mid-20s, 5'7" tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

The suspect vehicle is a four-door BMW 528i with California license plate 6ROJ328.

A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered by the city for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal collision was urged to contact LAPD Central Traffic Investigator M. Figueroa at 213-833-3713 or 34332@lapd.online.