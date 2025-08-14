Hit-and-run driver plows into Woodland Hills restaurant
LOS ANGELES - A man is accused of going on a bizarre crime spree and leaving behind a trail of destruction in Woodland Hills.
What we know:
The Los Angeles Police Department responded to two separate crash scenes – one near Leonora Drive and Ponce Avenue and a second location near Shoup Place and Ventura Boulevard – on Thursday, August 14.
In the first intersection, police spotted a car that was flipped over and in the second location, a car had crashed into a Leo & Lily restaurant.
The driver involved in the two crashes took off from both scenes, prompting a hit-and-run crash investigation.
The suspect was eventually found and arrested at a nearby convenience store.
At least one person was taken to the hospital following the two crashes.
What we don't know:
As of Thursday, it is unknown how many cars were hit by the suspected hit-and-run driver.
It is also unknown if the suspect was wanted for other crimes.
The Source: This report used information provided by the Los Angeles Police Department.