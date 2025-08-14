Hit-and-run driver plows into Woodland Hills restaurant

The Brief A man allegedly went on a hit-and-run crash spree in Woodland Hills. A cell phone video showed a restaurant, Leo and Lily, getting hit by the driver's car.



A man is accused of going on a bizarre crime spree and leaving behind a trail of destruction in Woodland Hills.

What we know:

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to two separate crash scenes – one near Leonora Drive and Ponce Avenue and a second location near Shoup Place and Ventura Boulevard – on Thursday, August 14.

In the first intersection, police spotted a car that was flipped over and in the second location, a car had crashed into a Leo & Lily restaurant.

The driver involved in the two crashes took off from both scenes, prompting a hit-and-run crash investigation.

The suspect was eventually found and arrested at a nearby convenience store.

At least one person was taken to the hospital following the two crashes.

What we don't know:

As of Thursday, it is unknown how many cars were hit by the suspected hit-and-run driver.

It is also unknown if the suspect was wanted for other crimes.