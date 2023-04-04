High Wind Warning issued for parts of LA County

A high wind warning issued by the National Weather Service for the Antelope and Santa Clarita valleys is set to expire early Tuesday morning.

Damaging winds are expected with gusts between 50 and 70 mph with the strongest winds late Monday night. The high wind warning is expected to expire 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Wind advisories were in effect for most coastal and valley areas overnight Monday, with gusts between 35 and 55 mph.

A mountain wave can create substantial damage and may cause downed trees, power outages and blowing dust, which could limit visibility while driving and traveling.

Temperatures are forecast in the mid to upper 60s in Los Angeles Tuesday, but the low are expected to dip into the low 40s in the night.