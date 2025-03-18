High school in Long Beach apologizes after students pose for racist photo

The Brief Cabrillo High School has issued an apology after students posted a racist photo on social media. The photo appears to have been taken during a school assembly. Civil rights groups are demanding accountability and answers from the LBUSD superintendent.



Cabrillo High School in Long Beach has issued an apology after students posed for a racist photo that went viral on social media.

What we know:

The photo, which was apparently taken during a school assembly in the gym, shows students wearing t-shirts that spell out a racial slur.

One parent who saw the photo took to social media to express his anger over the incident.

"Yesterday my son showed me a picture circulating online of students at Cabrillo high school where ASB students gather together to form a derogatory statement in their shirts. 100s of parents were outraged as we have been emailing the district and school just to be hit with vague and AI-like responses. We are truly destroyed that our students have to walk along this excuse for people because my son said he seen all the students the next day attending school like it never happened."

Civil rights groups, including Los Angeles Metropolitan Churches and Project Islamic Hope, have demanded accountability and answers from Superintendent Dr. Jill Baker.

What they're saying:

The Long Beach Unified School District (LBUSD) issued a statement expressing deep disappointment at the "disturbing and offensive photo."

"This conduct is unacceptable and does not reflect the values of our school or district. We sincerely apologize for the harm this has caused to our community," the statement read.

"We want to be clear: this type of behavior is not condoned or tolerated at Cabrillo High School or anywhere in our district. Immediate steps are being taken to address the situation, and we are working with all relevant parties to ensure accountability.

We are aware that this photo is currently being shared among students on social media. We ask that all members of our school community be mindful of the harm that sharing such images can cause and encourage open, thoughtful discussions about the impact of their actions."

What we don't know:

It's unclear when the picture was taken and if the students in the photo are facing any repercussions.

What's next:

The school is currently investigating the incident and is reminding students to report any inappropriate behavior.