High bacteria warning in effect for 4 LA County beaches

With a prevailing heat wave bearing down on Southern California through Labor Day weekend, many Angelenos may be looking to flock to local beaches to escape the heat.

However, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued a high bacteria warning at four area beaches. After conducting tests, the department found high bacteria levels in the water that exceeded state health standards when last tested.

Health officials are urging residents and visitors to stay out of the water at the following beaches:

Santa Monica Pier

Mother’s Beach in Marina del Rey

Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro

Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu

Beachgoers are asked to avoid swimming, sunbathing, and getting in the water.

Information on beach conditions is available 24 hours a day at 1-800- 525-5662, or online.

