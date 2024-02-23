Military tracking small high-altitude balloon over western US

article

The U.S. military is tracking a high-altitude balloon over the western United States, but it is not believed to be a threat.

In a statement, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said it had detected the "small balloon" drifting at an altitude between 43,000 and 45,000 feet.

Military jets intercepted the balloon over Utah and determined it was not maneuverable and did not present a threat to national security or other aircraft.

The origin of this balloon was not clear, but officials said they would continue to track it as it drifts east in the jet stream.

"In close coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) detected a small balloon at an altitude varying between 43,000-45,000 ft," North American Aerospace Defense Command Public Affairs told Fox News Digital. "The balloon was intercepted by NORAD fighters over Utah, who determined it was not maneuverable and did not present a threat to national security. NORAD will continue to track and monitor the balloon. The FAA also determined the balloon posed no hazard to flight safety. NORAD remains in close coordination with the FAA to ensure flight safety."

Last year, a Chinese spy balloon was spotted passing over the United States before it was ultimately shot down off the coast of South Carolina.

That craft was presumably larger than the balloon spotted Friday, based on the military's description.

Information from FOX News was used in this report.