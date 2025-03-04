Hidden camera discovered in Chino Hills gated community

The Brief A camera disguised in leaves was discovered in the yard of a Chino Hills home. The device was attached to a bush branch, accompanied by two large power banks. The use of camouflaged cameras in residential areas has become a growing concern for law enforcement.



Chino Hills deputies are warning residents to be vigilant after a hidden camera was discovered in a gated community recently.

What we know:

A homeowner discovered the camouflaged camera in their yard on Sunday, March 2, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

The device was attached to a bush branch, accompanied by two large power banks.

What they're saying:

The use of camouflaged cameras in residential areas has become a growing concern for law enforcement. These devices allow burglars to gather information on residents' schedules, making it easier to target homes when they are unoccupied.

Authorities said these camouflaged cameras are being increasingly used in residential burglaries. These hidden cameras are strategically placed by suspects to monitor neighborhoods and track homeowners' daily routines.

What's next:

Authorities are urging residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious devices or activities in their neighborhoods. Increased awareness and cooperation with law enforcement can help prevent potential burglaries and enhance community safety.

What you can do:

Chino Hills residents can report concerns to the Chino Hills Station at 909-364-2000 or call 911 in case of emergency.

Authorities provided the following tips:

Ask a trusted landscaping service to inspect trees and bushes for hidden devices during routine maintenance.

Regularly check your trees and bushes for unusual objects, such as fake rocks with wiring, cameras disguised with glued-on leaves, or hidden mobile hotspot devices.

Secure your home's WiFi with a strong password to prevent unauthorized access.

Lock your electrical panel to prevent burglars from tampering with your alarm system.

Keep your property well-lit to deter intruders from sneaking in unnoticed.

Ensure your video surveillance system is operational and periodically review footage for suspicious activity.

If you discover a suspicious device, contact your local law enforcement immediately.