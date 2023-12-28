California ranked among least charitable states in America

California is known for a lot of things, but according to a new study, philanthropy is not one of them.

While several individuals, companies and organizations in California have a strong mission to give back, a study conducted by WalletHub revealed that Californians were less likely to roll up their sleeves and volunteer or make monetary donations compared to residents in other states.

Several California cities, including Los Angeles, Fresno, San Diego, and San Francisco, have large homeless populations and with inflation, it’s becoming increasingly difficult for many to get by in the Golden State.

SUGGESTED:

The study ranked the least charitable states as:

40. Hawaii

41. California

42. Alabama

43. South Carolina

44. West Virginia

45. Louisiana

46. Nevada

47. Rhode Island

48. Mississippi

49. New Mexico

50. Arizona

SUGGESTED: These California cities ranked among the ‘neediest’ in the nation: study

At the top of the list were:

1. Utah

2. Wyoming

3. Minnesota

4. Maryland

5. Maine

Overall, the United States ranked as the third most charitable country in the world in 2022, which, according to the World Giving Index, marked a significant improvement compared to its 19th-place ranking the year prior.

(Getty Images)

In addition, data from the National Philanthropic Trust indicates U.S. donors gave $500 billion to charity. Not only are some Americans generous with their wallets, but they also donate the gift of time, as a reported 61 million participated in volunteer work for a total of 4.1 billion hours.