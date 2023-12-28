California ranked among least charitable states in America
LOS ANGELES - California is known for a lot of things, but according to a new study, philanthropy is not one of them.
While several individuals, companies and organizations in California have a strong mission to give back, a study conducted by WalletHub revealed that Californians were less likely to roll up their sleeves and volunteer or make monetary donations compared to residents in other states.
Several California cities, including Los Angeles, Fresno, San Diego, and San Francisco, have large homeless populations and with inflation, it’s becoming increasingly difficult for many to get by in the Golden State.
SUGGESTED:
- Housing affordability plummeted to lowest level on record in 2023
- California homebuyers must earn this much to afford a typical home
The study ranked the least charitable states as:
40. Hawaii
41. California
42. Alabama
43. South Carolina
44. West Virginia
45. Louisiana
46. Nevada
47. Rhode Island
48. Mississippi
49. New Mexico
50. Arizona
SUGGESTED: These California cities ranked among the ‘neediest’ in the nation: study
At the top of the list were:
1. Utah
2. Wyoming
3. Minnesota
4. Maryland
5. Maine
Overall, the United States ranked as the third most charitable country in the world in 2022, which, according to the World Giving Index, marked a significant improvement compared to its 19th-place ranking the year prior.
(Getty Images)
In addition, data from the National Philanthropic Trust indicates U.S. donors gave $500 billion to charity. Not only are some Americans generous with their wallets, but they also donate the gift of time, as a reported 61 million participated in volunteer work for a total of 4.1 billion hours.