Henderson Fire explodes to 200 acres in San Diego County, forces evacuations

A wildfire exploded near the border between San Diego and Riverside counties on Friday.

Henderson Fire

What we know:

The Henderson Fire sparked shortly before 6 p.m. on Friday, near the intersection of Henderson Road and Pala Mission Road in San Diego County, according to Cal Fire.

The fire has already burned 200 acres and is 5% contained, Cal Fire said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Henderson Fire evacuations

Evacuations issued related to the Henderson Fire in San Diego County. Evacuation orders are in red. Evacuation warnings are in yellow. Orders as of 9:15 p.m. on Friday, May 30, 2025. (Credit: @SDSheriff via X)

Why you should care:

Evacuations have been ordered in San Diego County, while parts of Riverside County, including the Pechanga Reservation, are under evacuation warnings.

Officials are actively updating the affected evacuation zones at this link.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Office put it simply for anyone in evacuation zones: "If you feel you are in danger, GO!"

