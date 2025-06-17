Heat, gusty winds bring critical fire weather conditions to SoCal

The Brief A Heat Advisory is in effect for large portions of the Inland Empire and parts of Orange County. An Air Quality Alert is in effect for the Coachella Valley. Cooler temperatures are expected by the weekend.



Hot temperatures and gusty winds continue to bring critical fire conditions to parts of Southern California on Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service, there is a low to moderate heat risk for portions of the region away from the coast, with elevated critical fire danger over the interior region through Friday.

"Most max temps away from the coast will end up about 12 degrees over normal," the NWS said. "This warming will bring temps up to just under advisory levels."

Areas expected to reach triple digits include the western San Fernando Valley, the Santa Clarita Valley, and the Antelope Valley, with 90s very common in other valley locations, the NWS said.

Several weather alerts are in effect Tuesday and Wednesday, including a Heat Advisory for large portions of the Inland Empire and parts of Orange County south into San Diego.

Due to the dust and the lack of air movement, an Air Quality Alert is also in place for the Coachella Valley.

Winds are going to pick up, with gusts of up to 50 mph for parts of the region.

By Friday, we'll see the return of "June Gloom," which means cloudy conditions and cooler temperatures.