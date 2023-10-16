Hazmat team responds to incident at Lockheed Martin's aerospace facility in Palmdale

Image 1 of 4 ▼

A hazardous-materials team was sent to Lockheed Martin's aerospace facility in Palmdale Monday to handle a problem involving a big rig.

Firefighters went to the 1000 block of Lockheed Way shortly before 9 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The big rig was "isolated" by fire crews, and no injuries were reported, according to the fire department.

The nature of the problem was not immediately disclosed.

SkyFOX images from the scene show multiple firetrucks and crews near the facility.

No other information was immediately available.

City News Service contributed to this report.