'Halfway house' draws protests from Ontario neighbors

Ontario police began to notice a puzzling pattern when they saw eight convicted sexual predators all registered under the same address in the area.

While that doens't necessarily mean that all eight of the convicted residents live there at the same time, police say they had to follow up on some calls. Police also say they couldn't find a business license for the home off East La Avenida Drive.

Residents are accusing the controversial home of operating like a "halfway house," drawing protests from upset neighbors. On Thursday, a loud contingent of neighbors marched to the house, where no one came to the door.

After protesters left, FOX 11 got a call from the homeowner's attorney, who explained that the property is considered supportive housing under California codes and the owners can legally house qualifying mental health patients.

The attorney considers the registered sex offenders as mental health patients.

The Ontario Police Department said they are doing site checks and are looking to find out exactly what is the situation.