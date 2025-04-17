Haley Joel Osment arrested at California ski resort, charged with possession, public intoxication

article

The Brief Actor Haley Joel Osment was arrested earlier this month at Mammoth Mountain. Osment has been charged with possession of cocaine and public intoxication. The actor is scheduled to be in court in July.



Actor Haley Joel Osment has been charged with public intoxication and cocaine possession after he was arrested earlier this month at a Mammoth Mountain.

Haley Joel Osment arrested

What we know:

Osment, known for childhood roles in movies like "Forrest Gump" and "The Sixth Sense," was arrested on April 8 at the California ski resort.

The Mono County District Attorney's Office announced the charges on Thursday. Specifically, Osment faces charges of disorderly conduct and possession of cocaine, both misdemeanors.

Osment's representative did not respond to the Associated Press' request for comment on Thursday.

The backstory:

Osment has had run-ins with the law before. In 2006, he was charged with drunk driving and marijuana possession after a crash in Los Angeles.

The actor also lost his home in January's Eaton Fire.

Court date

What's next:

Osment will be arraigned in Mono County on July 7.