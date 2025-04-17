Haley Joel Osment arrested at California ski resort, charged with possession, public intoxication
MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif. - Actor Haley Joel Osment has been charged with public intoxication and cocaine possession after he was arrested earlier this month at a Mammoth Mountain.
Haley Joel Osment arrested
What we know:
Osment, known for childhood roles in movies like "Forrest Gump" and "The Sixth Sense," was arrested on April 8 at the California ski resort.
The Mono County District Attorney's Office announced the charges on Thursday. Specifically, Osment faces charges of disorderly conduct and possession of cocaine, both misdemeanors.
SUGGESTED: Michelle Trachtenberg cause of death revealed
Osment's representative did not respond to the Associated Press' request for comment on Thursday.
The backstory:
Osment has had run-ins with the law before. In 2006, he was charged with drunk driving and marijuana possession after a crash in Los Angeles.
The actor also lost his home in January's Eaton Fire.
Court date
What's next:
Osment will be arraigned in Mono County on July 7.
The Source: Information in this story is from the Mono County District Attorney's Office, the Associated Press and Hailey Joel Osment's social media.