Gym equipment for kids with special needs stolen in Culver City

A U-Haul truck full of gym equipment for children with special needs was stolen in Culver City.

Inside the truck were some $8,000 worth of equipment – tools that the organization, EC Kids Fitness and Nutrition, were planning on using to educate kids about exercise and following healthy eating habits.

The owners were able to use a tracking device to locate the U-Haul truck, but they couldn't recover all of the stolen equipment.

A surveillance video showed the moment a suspect got into the truck and drove off.