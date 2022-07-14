Expand / Collapse search

Gym equipment for kids with special needs stolen in Culver City

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Culver City
FOX 11

Gym equipment for kids with special needs stolen in Culver City

Have you seen this man? Surveillance camera showed him getting inside and stealing a U-Haul truck full of gym equipment for kids with special needs.

CULVER CITY, Calif. - A U-Haul truck full of gym equipment for children with special needs was stolen in Culver City.

Inside the truck were some $8,000 worth of equipment – tools that the organization, EC Kids Fitness and Nutrition, were planning on using to educate kids about exercise and following healthy eating habits.

The owners were able to use a tracking device to locate the U-Haul truck, but they couldn't recover all of the stolen equipment.

A surveillance video showed the moment a suspect got into the truck and drove off.