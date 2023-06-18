Gusty winds, low humidity bring elevated fire danger to SoCal

Forecasters are warning of elevated fire danger across the Antelope Valley now through Tuesday due to gusty, onshore winds and low humidity.

According to the National Weather Service, low pressure will move into the area Sunday, resulting in a deepening of the marine layer and leading to a cooling trend across the region.

Wind gusts between 25 and 40 mph are expected across the interior during the afternoon and into Monday evening, forecasters said.

But winds will be strongest in the Antelope Valley, where isolated wind gusts up to 50 mph will be common, according to the NWS.

Humidity levels will remain elevated yet dry across the Antelope Valley, with drier air spreading across all interior areas on Tuesday.

Due to the combination of gusty winds and low humidity, fire activity will remain high through Tuesday in the Antelope Valley, the NWS said.

Temperatures will continue to remain below-normal this week, with a continued marine layer for coastal and valley areas, according to forecasters.

City News Service contributed to this report.

