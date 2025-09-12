Gunfire, suspected arson at Sun Valley homeless encapment leads to dramatic dog rescue

A man narrowly escaped being shot and a dog was rescued from a burning encampment in a series of chaotic events in a Sun Valley neighborhood.

What we know:

Police and fire officials responded to the 9400 block of Tellfair Avenue in Sun Valley after 911 calls came in at 8:45 pm.

Witnesses told police that a woman doused an RV with gasoline and threw a lit accelerant underneath it, causing it to explode in flames.

The fire spread to other parts of the encampment.

LA city fire crews and officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded and put the fire out.

During the chaos, a man told police the same woman had pointed a gun at him and fired three times, but missed him all three times.

The suspect in both the fire and the shooting had fled the scene by the time authorities arrived.

What they're saying:

After the fire was extinguished, firefighters heard a call for help and found a puppy trapped between some concrete and a chain-link fence.

A woman from the encampment said the dog belonged to her. Firefighters quickly rescued the dog and returned it to her.

What's next:

Arson investigators were at the scene to investigate the fire.

Police believe the suspect is still armed, as they did not find a weapon at the scene.

What we don't know:

It is unclear why the woman may have set the fire.