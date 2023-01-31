Guillermo Medina: Family to file lawsuit against Culver City in deadly use of force arrest

The family of Guillermo Medina is seeking justice and will announce a lawsuit Tuesday after he was shot and killed by Culver City police officers.

Medina, who allegedly suffers from a mental health disorder, was shot in the back following a domestic violence call that turned into a police pursuit and foot chase days before Christmas 2022.

Officials with the Culver City Police Department said on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, officers responded to a call for service of a domestic violence incident in the 3800 block of College Avenue, located near the intersection of Venice Boulevard and Overland Avenue.

According to Culver City PD, Medina was threatening his wife with a handgun. Once officers arrived at the scene, Medina left the area in his vehicle and led officers on a pursuit.

Guillermo Medina and his wife, Adriana.

Medina then crashed into a center median near the corner of Culver Blvd. and Cardiff Ave., causing his vehicle to become disabled. He then led officers on a short foot chase and moments later, he was shot by an officer.

The video provided by the family’s attorney shows Medina appeared to have surrendered when he was taken into custody.

The officer who struck Medina is being investigated by the California Department of Justice.

Guillermo Medina’s family reacts

Guillermo Medina picture with his wife and three children.

Marina del Rey Civil Rights Attorney V. James DeSimone, who is representing Medina’s wife Adriana and their three children, said the family is "devastated by this loss."

"Once again, a cry for help results in a death sentence," DeSimone said in a press release.

He added Medina, who suffered from paranoid schizophrenia, was unarmed and posed no threat to officers at the time of the shooting.

The lawsuit states "the officers’ over-response and neglect violated both state and federal laws, department policies and procedures dictating use-of-force and police officer standard training mandates."

DeSimone said the video shows the officers "stood idly by for nearly a full minute without rendering medical aid, wasting critical time that could have made the difference between life and death."

The lawsuit says the officers' use of force was "excessive and unreasonable" and in violation of multiple state and federal laws.

The Medina family seeks compensation and punitive damage from the city and Culver City PD over the wrongful death.

