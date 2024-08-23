Four grenades found by gardener hidden in hedge in Baldwin Park

article

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's SEB Tactical Bomb Squad team responded to a neighborhood in Baldwin Park Thursday night after a gardener located grenades.

The gardener was trimming a hedge in the 4400 block of Merced Avenue when he located four grenades hidden within the hedge.

The bomb squad responded to the scene around 6:15 p.m. and later determined that the grenades were rendered safe.

One house was evacuated during the investigation.

Los Angeles Street was closed during the investigation Thursday night but has since reopened.

Additional details were not immediately available.