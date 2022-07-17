Granada Hills motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash with pickup truck

A 30-year-old man riding a motorcycle was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle in Mission Hills, authorities said Sunday.

The vehicle was described as a dark-colored, possibly black, long-bed pickup truck, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

The motorcyclist was identified as Freddy Perez of Granada Hills, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

The truck was going westbound on Rinaldi Street at about 11:45 p.m. Saturday when it collided with the biker in the westbound lanes of traffic, west of Sepulveda Boulevard, police said.

SUGGESTED: Surge in violent street robberies prompts community alert from LAPD

The truck continued westbound on Rinaldi onto the southbound San Diego (405) Freeway without stopping.

Paramedics pronounced Perez dead at the scene.

LAPD Valley Traffic Division detectives urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at 818-644-8115 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222- 8477.