Gov. Newsom's San Francisco wine store broken into again

Thieves attempted to break into PlumpJack Wine & Spirits, a wine shop founded by Gov. Gavin Newsom, in San Francisco this week.

Police on Tuesday discovered a broken storefront window of the Cow Hollow store around 6:40 a.m. but no one was inside, police told the San Francisco Chronicle.

The store was a target of multiple break-in attempts since the beginning of the pandemic, police said.

Police had responded to at least three burglary attempts in 2021 alone.

When he became governor, Newsom placed his wine and hospitality companies in a blind trust run by a family friend.

Advertisement

Retail theft has actually turned into a campaign issue as Newsom faces a recall vote in September. There have been multiple viral videos of people brazenly stealing from pharmacies, luxury retailers and other businesses. Newsom signed a bill that expands the California Highway Patrol's role in investigating these crimes.



At least one Republican hoping to replace Newsom has also seized on the issue. Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer campaigned in front of a shuttered drugstore in San Francisco, saying that businesses have closed because Newsom was soft on crime.