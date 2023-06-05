Good Samaritans save girl from drowning in Irvine pool

Bystanders in Irvine are being hailed as heroes after saving a young girl from drowning.

It happened Sunday at the Royal Oak community pool.

Firefighters said the Good Samaritans noticed the girl at the bottom of the pool and rushed in to save her. They were able to pull her out of the water and administer CPR.

The girl was taken to a hospital and is expected to be okay.

Firefighters said this is a good reminder for parents of small children to make sure someone is watching the water at all times, educate children on pool safety, and take CPR classes if possible.