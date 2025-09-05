Suspects caught on video breaking into multiple Glendale businesses

The Brief Burglars broke into two restaurants and a bakery in Glendale early Friday morning. It appears nothing was taken, but the two thieves caused significant damage.



Surveillance video shows thieves in action as they break into at least three businesses in Glendale.

The break-ins occurred shortly after 3 a.m. at a strip mall in the 4100 block of San Fernando Road, near Los Feliz Road. The businesses targeted were Dinah's Chicken, El Pavo Bakery and El Ruby Mexican restaurant.

Video shows at least two suspects smashing the glass of the front door of Dinah's Chicken and attempting to pry open the cash register. But the thieves got away with nothing, as no cash was inside the register.

The break-ins didn't stop them from opening for business. By noon, customers showed up to support the owners of Dinah's Chicken.

"What keeps me going is the battle to stay here and be here and be who we are and it's just not easy," said Linda Pearson, owner of Dinah's Chicken.

Hours later, two of three restaurants were open.