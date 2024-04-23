Giants' Darren Waller, WNBA star Kelsey Plum file for divorce after one year of marriage

article

Two-time WNBA champion Kelsey Plum and New York Giants tight end Darren Waller filed for a joint petition for divorce just one year after the couple wed, according to online court records.

The Las Vegas Aces star posted a cryptic message on social media Tuesday, seemingly aimed at her relationship.

"I'm devastated. I walked through fire for that man, but now I see it's time to go," she wrote in a message posted to X.

"God has given me an incredible life, and I'm truly so grateful for the profound love from my family and friends. One day I'll share my story, today is not that day. Thank you for the grace to process my pain, to forgive and move forward. Today and everyday I will continue to choose joy."

She included the Bible verse "Philippians 1:6."

Online records in Clark County confirm the couple filed for divorce on Tuesday.

Earlier this year, Waller addressed breakup rumors after he posted a video on TikTok that suggested the couple was heading toward a split. He denied the rumors while speaking to TMZ Sports in January.

Waller did not release a statement on social media, but the two did not appear to be following one another on Instagram as of Tuesday.

Waller, who was playing for the Las Vegas Raiders at the time, and Plum were married on March 4, 2003. Days later, he was traded to the Giants.

Plum is a two-time WNBA champion, winning both titles with the Aces in 2022 and 2023.

