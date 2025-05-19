Getty Villa set to reopen following Palisades Fire

The Brief After shutting down due to the Palisades Fire, which erupted Jan. 7, the Getty Villa Museum will reopen to the public in June. The Villa will be open on a limited schedule on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Parts of the outer grounds and vegetation were damaged in the fire.



The famed Getty Villa Museum will officially reopen to the public following a months-long closure due to the Palisades Fire.

What we know:

The Villa will reopen Friday, June 27, with some restrictions.

According to museum staff, the Villa will be open on a limited schedule on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., to limit the amount of traffic on Pacific Coast Highway. Reservations will be limited to 500 visitors daily, and free timed-entry reservations are available to book online. They say parking will remain at $25.

Guests are told to enter on PCH only, as Sunset Blvd. is not accessible.

The Villa closed on January 7 when the site was threatened by the Palisades Fire which erupted that morning.

What they're saying:

"It is with the utmost gratitude and appreciation for Getty staff, first responders, and other agencies that we can announce the reopening of the Villa to the public," Katherine Fleming, President and CEO of the J. Paul Getty Trust said in a statement. "Without their tireless efforts, we would not be in the position we are in today, where we can welcome back visitors and the surrounding community to enjoy the Villa grounds and collection."

Since the fire, the grounds of the Getty have been extensively cleaned, including cleanup of both indoor and outdoor spaces, flushing the water system, replacing air and water filters, and removing more than 1,300 damaged trees. Officials said while some of the outer grounds and vegetation were burned, no artwork was damaged.

What's next:

To welcome the public back, the museum’s next exhibition, The Kingdom of Pylos: Warrior-Princes of Ancient Greece, will be on view from June 27 through January 12, 2026.

The exhibition will showcase over 230 works of art and artifacts from Messenia, an epicenter of the Mycenaean civilization that flourished in Late Bronze Age Greece, the museum wrote in a statement.