Get a dozen Krispy Kreme Original Glazed doughnuts for $4.08 today only

Talk about a sweet deal!

April 20 marks another day of Krispy Kreme's "Beat The Pump" promotion.

Today only you can score a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for the average national cost of a gallon of gas - that's $4.08.

You don't need a promo code.

There is a limit of two boxes per customer.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

During the Beat the Pump promotion – which runs every Wednesday through May 4, 2022 – Krispy Kreme will match the price of a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts to the national average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in the United States for that week.

You can learn more about the deal by clicking or tapping here.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.