Garth Brooks will sell Bud Light, doubles down on decision to have beer at bar: 'I love diversity'

article

Garth Brooks is still singing the tune to his 1992 classic, "We Shall Be Free." The singer-songwriter is reiterating his choice to sell Bud Light beer at his new Nashville bar, Friends in Low Places, amid the months-long conflict with the Anheuser-Busch owned company.

Last week, Brooks told Billboard that his bar would be a safe space where " every brand of beer " would be sold, prompting more conversation on the topic. On Monday, Brooks addressed the media "stir," sharing that at the crux of his decision was staying true to himself.

"Diversity, inclusiveness: that's me! That's always been me," he said on his livestream "Inside Studio G."

"I get it, everybody’s got their opinions. But inclusiveness is always going to be me. I think diversity is the answer to the problems that are here and the answer to the problems that are coming. So I love diversity. All-inclusive, so all are welcome. I understand that might not be other people’s opinions, but that’s OK, man. They have their opinions, they have their beliefs. I have mine," he added.

Brooks then gave another explanation for why he's offering the beer that other country musicians, including John Rich , have chosen not to sell at their bars.

"I'm a bar owner now," Brooks shared. "Are we going to have the most popular beers in the thing? Yes. It's not our call if we don't or not. It's the patrons call – the bosses, right? Bring ‘em in there, if they don’t want it, then I got to go to the distributor saying, ‘Man, your stuff's not selling.' And then the action gets taken, right? But the truth is, it's those people in those seats that make those decisions. And that's what Friends in Low Places is gonna be."

Rich, who owns Big & Rich bar, assesses his business differently. "The customers aren't going to order it," he previously told Fox News Digital. "I'm not going to stock it. We've only got limited area. I've got a limited bar. It's like… I've got to put beer and whiskey and vodkas up here that people want to purchase and they want to support… And brother, I can tell you right now, it's a vicious attitude toward Bud Light."

Before moving on to other subjects, Brooks circled back and reminded people that his bar was all about inclusivity.

"So, here’s the deal, man, if you want to come to Friends in Low Places, come in. Come in with love, come in with tolerance, patience. Come in with an open mind, and it’s cool," he said. "And if you’re one of those people that just can’t do that, I get it. If you ever are one of those people that want to try, come."

Brooks previously told Billboard, "Our thing is this: If you [are let] into this house, love one another. If you’re an a--hole, there are plenty of other places on lower Broadway."

The controversy with the beer company surrounds its decision to collaborate with transgender activist and actress Dylan Mulvaney . The partnership was promoted on social media, with Mulvaney sharing the "Easy Carry Contest" to her TikTok, leading to entertainers and politicians calling for a ban of the beer.

Bud Light stock has been deeply impacted by the entire controversy.

Get the latest updates on this story on FOXNews.com.