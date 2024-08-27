Burglars smash through walls to ransack Garment District businesses

Burglars busted through the walls of multiple businesses in LA's Garment District, going from store to store taking whatever they can.

At least 10 businesses were victimized over the weekend.

Business owners came to work Monday to find giant holes in the wall, items all over the floor, and several items stolen and/or destroyed.

"It's really bad for us right now. This is a big hit because we lost a lot of stuff," said business owner, Edgar Lopez.

Another business owner said the suspects were unable to take larger items, like a TV, since it didn't fit through the walls.

"They took the laptop and notebook, cash," said business owner Jung. An expensive printer was also taken.

It is unclear how many suspects were involved; no arrests have been made.