Garbani Fire: Evacuation orders issued for Menifee fire

Crews in Riverside County are battling a brush fire in Menifee that's burned about 50 acres as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Cal Fire.

The Garbani Fire sparked just before 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 26000 Block of Garbani Road in Menifee, and started out as an approximately four-acre vegetation fire, Cal Fire announced. By 3 p.m., the fire has burned 50 acres, and is at 5% containment. Officials also said that the forward progress of the fire has been stopped.

The fire prompted fire officials to issue evacuation orders and warnings.

Evacuation orders:

The following area is under an evacuation order due to the Garbani Fire, according to Riverside Fire:

South of Craig Avenue and north of Wickerd Road between Murrieta Road and east of Huan Road

Evacuation Warnings:

South of Craig Avenue and north of Bundy Canyon Road between Sunset Avenue and Murrieta Road

South of Wickerd Road and north of Scott Road between Murrieta and Huan roads.

See the map below for up-to-date evacuation orders and warnings.

Care and reception center

Cal Fire has set up a care and reception center at Pomona Valley High School, located at 31375 Bradley Rd. in Menifee.