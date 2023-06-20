Garbani Fire: Evacuation orders issued for Menifee fire
MENIFEE, Calif. - Crews in Riverside County are battling a brush fire in Menifee that's burned about 50 acres as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Cal Fire.
The Garbani Fire sparked just before 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 26000 Block of Garbani Road in Menifee, and started out as an approximately four-acre vegetation fire, Cal Fire announced. By 3 p.m., the fire has burned 50 acres, and is at 5% containment. Officials also said that the forward progress of the fire has been stopped.
The fire prompted fire officials to issue evacuation orders and warnings.
Evacuation orders:
The following area is under an evacuation order due to the Garbani Fire, according to Riverside Fire:
- South of Craig Avenue and north of Wickerd Road between Murrieta Road and east of Huan Road
Evacuation Warnings:
- South of Craig Avenue and north of Bundy Canyon Road between Sunset Avenue and Murrieta Road
- South of Wickerd Road and north of Scott Road between Murrieta and Huan roads.
See the map below for up-to-date evacuation orders and warnings.
Care and reception center
Cal Fire has set up a care and reception center at Pomona Valley High School, located at 31375 Bradley Rd. in Menifee.