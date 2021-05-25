Gamboge restaurant in Lincoln Heights uses food to share the rich history of Cambodia

A new restaurant in Lincoln Heights seeks to honor Cambodian history and culture.

Chef Hak Lonh opened Gamboge during the pandemic. He was born in a refugee camp on the border of Thailand and Cambodia. His family immigrated to the US when he was just a toddler, escaping the horrors of "The Killing Fields."

His parents made a living in a new country, opening restaurants, landing in Pennsylvania.

Menus were lost during the war in Cambodia. Hak cooks through fond memories and looks to food for sharing the rich history of Cambodia.

For more information go to https://gambogela.com.