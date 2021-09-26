FBI takes items to test, match Brian Laundrie's DNA, family attorney says

It’s been two weeks since Gabby Petito was reported missing and one week now since the heartbreaking discovery was made out in Grand Teton National Park. As the search for her fiancé Brian Laundrie continues, the community continues to mourn Gabby’s death.

Search crews are expected to return to Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County for the eighth day on Sunday. While nothing of note has been reported from yesterday’s search, investigators now have an extra hand in their manhunt. Dog the Bounty Hunter paid a visit to the Laundrie family home in North Port but received no answer.

Duane Chapman – his real name – and his wife were already on their honeymoon in Florida when people started reaching out to him about the case. Now, he’s joining the hunt for 23-year-old Brian. He said his expertise could be a major help to investigators.

Meanwhile, Gabby's funeral is scheduled to begin at noon Sunday.

For the last week, search crews have scoured the 25,000 acres that make up Carlton Reserve. That’s where Laundrie’s parents told police Brian went for a hike on September 14. He hasn’t been heard from since.

The family attorney told FOX News the parents – Christopher and Roberta Laundrie – said Brian did not take a cell phone or wallet with him, and they’re worried he might hurt himself. Officials have already combed the whole north side of the park and much of the Venice side of the reserve.

"We are working as hard to find him now as we did on day one," said North Port PD Cmdr. Joe Fussell. "That is really what is carrying us through. Is the drive to try to find Brian and try to put closure to this investigation."

Chapman is a father of 13 children. He lost a daughter around the same age as Gabby back in 2006 in a car accident. He said he can relate to Gabby’s family and wants to help get justice for them.

Saturday night, hundreds from the North Port community came out to honor Gabby, holding a vigil outside of city hall in remembrance of her life. They say while she didn’t live in the community for long, her life and her story has already impacted so many.

Those as the vigil released butterflies as the sun set began to set, held a silent prayer and lit candles in remembrance of Gabby. This comes as hundreds from the community have continued to show up at city hall all week to add to the growing memorial, dropping off teddy bears and flowers.

Investigators are now focused on finding answers as to what happened to Gabby, but the community is focused on making sure her memory continues to live on.

"She needs prayers, her family needs prayers, I mean, I prayed for her to be found and God answered that prayer, to just bring her home," says Colleen Roy, a North Port resident, "and it just breaks our heart to know just a beautiful girl was taken too soon."

Funeral planned for Gabby Petito

Gabby’s funeral will be held in New York and will be open to the public. In lieu of flowers, her family is asking for donations to the future Gabby Petito Foundation aimed at helping families who are still working to bring their missing children home.

The services will be at the Moloney Funeral Home and it is open to the public from 12 to 5 p.m.

"Thank to all for your support and love," Gabby's father wrote on Instagram.

