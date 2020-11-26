Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from THU 2:00 PM PST until FRI 6:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Ventura County Coast
5
Red Flag Warning
from THU 2:00 PM PST until SAT 6:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Mountains / Angeles National Forest, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County coastal valleys, Ventura County Interior Valleys
High Wind Warning
until FRI 3:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County coastal valleys, Ventura County Mountains
High Wind Warning
from THU 4:00 PM PST until FRI 3:00 PM PST, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills
Red Flag Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM PST, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino County Mountains including The Mountain Top and Front Country Ranger Districts of the San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest

Free holiday drone light show coming to Walmarts in select cities across US

By Catherine Park
Published 
Holidays
FOX TV Digital Team

Walmart holiday drone light show

Walmart is bringing a free holiday-themed drone light show to select cities in the U.S. and will also be livestreaming the event.

Walmart is looking to lift spirits with a free holiday-themed drone light show in select cities across the U.S., according to a news release.

“After a particularly tough year, we want to help families end the year looking up. We want customers and communities to enjoy a moment of rest, peace and hope,” William White, chief marketing officer at Walmart, said.

The contactless experience will showcase a spectacular drone light show with accompanying holiday music such as “Frosty the Snowman” by Bing Crosby and “Run Run Rudolph” by Kelly Clarkson, to name a few.

Rendering of “Walmart Holiday Drone Light Show.”

The drone show will be traveling to eight cities in the United States:

  • Friday, Dec. 4: Kansas City, Kansas at Kansas Speedway
  • Saturday, Dec. 5: Dallas, Texas at the Cotton Bowl
  • Wednesday, Dec. 9: San Antonio, Texas at Six Flags Fiesta Texas
  • Thursday, Dec. 10: Doswell, Virginia at Kings Dominion
  • Sunday, Dec. 13: Phoenix, Arizona at Phoenix Raceway
  • Wednesday, Dec. 16: Charlotte, North Carolina at Carowinds
  • Friday, Dec. 18: Sacramento, California at Sleep Train Arena
  • Sunday, Dec. 20: Fayetteville, Arkansas at 112 Drive-In

Those who want to reserve free tickets to the live, in-person events can visit www.WalmartDroneShow.com.

Once a reservation is made, a QR code will be emailed which will grant reserved vehicles entry on the day of the event. Tickets are first come, first serve.

Walmart will also livestream the show on Dec. 5 at 7:40 p.m. (ET) on Walmart’s Facebook, Instagram and TikTok channels.