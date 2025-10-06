'Freaky Friday': Attorney warns of alleged Trump admin. operation targeting unaccompanied kids

The Brief Immigration Attorney Jose Osorio warns of a reported ICE operation called "Freaky Friday," targeting unaccompanied migrant children as young as 10 years old. The operation allegedly threatens minors with detention or withdrawal of their cases and offers $2,500 for self-deportation, with further threats to arrest family members if they don't comply. Homeland Security has not responded to requests for comment on the reported operation.



"Now, they're going after the most vulnerable. They're going after the children," says Immigration Attorney Jose Osorio.

He's warning the public about a reported new ICE enforcement operation called "Freaky Friday," which is targeted at unaccompanied migrant children as young as 10 years old.

Osorio says the plan threatens minors with detention or withdrawal of their cases and dangles $2,500 for self-deportation. If the minors don't agree to self-deport, Osorio says the plan calls for threatening children with arresting their family members.

Warning of the "Freaky Friday Operation" was first reported by AILA—American Immigration Lawyers Association.

It's reportedly called "Freaky Friday" because it was set to launch on a Friday and, just like the movie, it signals a sudden, jarring twist where everything changes in an instant.

Osorio says, "We were told that they were going to go after criminals, but that's not what's happening. What is happening now is, they're talking about arresting children and placing them in detention centers with adults; that's about as cruel as it gets."

We contacted Homeland Security for comment on this story, but no one got back to us.

Below is a copy of the operation: