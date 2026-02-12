article

The Brief Italian acting legend Franco Nero will be honored with the 2,835th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday. The ceremony features guest speakers Julian Schnabel and Tiziana Rocco outside The Montalban Theatre on Vine Street. Nero is also set to receive a lifetime achievement award at the Filming Italy Los Angeles festival later tonight.



Italian cinema icon Franco Nero receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, marking a prolific six-decade career spanning over 200 international film projects.

The ceremony precedes a lifetime achievement gala held in his honor this evening.

What we know:

Nero, born Francesco Clemente Giuseppe Sparanero, is being recognized for his massive contributions to global cinema.

Joining him at the podium are Julian Schnabel, who recently directed Nero in "In the Hand of Dante," and Tiziana Rocco of the Filming Italy Los Angeles festival.

The backstory:

Nero had his first lead role in the 1966 Spaghetti Western "Django," as a dismissed Union soldier turned gunslinger. He would reprise the role in its 1987 sequel, "Django Strikes Again" He also had a cameo role in Quentin Tarantino's revisionist Western, "Django Unchained."

In his first American film, "The Bible," Nero portrayed Able. He portrayed Lancelot in the 1967 musical, "Camelot," but Gene Merlino provided Lancelot's singing voice.

Nero has been directed by John Huston ("The Bible"); Rainer Werner Fassbinder ("Querelle"); Luis Buñuel ("Tristana"); Franco Zeffirelli ("Young Toscanini"); Elio Petri ("A Quiet Place in the Country"); and Giuliano Montaldo ("The Fifth Day of Peace").

Nero's other films include "Force 10 from Navarone" and "Die Hard 2."

What's next:

Following the star unveiling, Nero will be celebrated at the DGA Theatre as part of the Filming Italy Los Angeles festival.