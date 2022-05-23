FOX 11 wins big at 72nd Golden Mike Awards
LOS ANGELES - FOX 11/KTTV won several awards at the 72nd Annual Golden Mike Awards, it was announced Sunday.
FOX 11 won Golden Mike Awards in the following categories:
FOX 11 News at 5 p.m.
TV-01, DIVISION A – BEST NEWS BROADCAST, 60 MINUTES, BROADCAST AIRING BETWEEN 4PM AND MIDNIGHT
FOX 11 News Special Report
TV-02, DIVISION A – BEST NEWS BROADCAST 30 MINUTES OR LESS, NEWSCAST AIRING BETWEEN 4PM AND MIDNIGHT
Rising Up
TV-12, DIVISION A – BEST LONG FORM PROGRAMMING OR DOCUMENTARY
Destination Education
TV-17, DIVISION A – BEST LIGHT NEWS SERIES REPORTING
Gascón Train Derail
TV-18, DIVISION A – BEST INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING
Ady's Fight for Healthcare
TV-24, DIVISION A – BEST GOVERNMENT AND POLITICAL REPORTING, 10 MINUTES OR LESS
The awards were presented Saturday night at the Hilton in Universal City by the Radio and Television News Association of Southern California.
The RTNA also presented its 2022 Broadcast Legend Award to Dodgers broadcaster Jaime Jarrín. Jarrín is in his 64th and final season as the Spanish-language voice of the Dodgers, and is the longest-tenured active announcer in Major League Baseball.
City News Service contributed to this report.