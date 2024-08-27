FOX 11 Plus announces media partnership with Anaheim Ducks

Hockey fans in the Los Angeles and Orange County area are in for a treat as the Anaheim Ducks have struck new partnerships with FOX 11 Plus and streaming platform Victory+.

All local games will be available to stream on a newly formed sports network, Victory+, a free direct-to-consumer streaming service created for Ducks fans by APMC. The agreement with FOX 11 Plus will include 65 Ducks games on over-the-air television. As a result, locally broadcast Ducks games will be available to 100% of the Los Angeles regional market, entirely free to all fans.

"We are so pleased to announce that fans in our entire television market, via stream or traditional television (cable or over-the-air) will see locally broadcast games free of charge," said Ducks President Aaron Teats "It is a significant organizational priority to connect Ducks fans with our entire market and for every fan in our region to have the opportunity to watch Ducks games without cost across multiple, accessible platforms.

"We want to thank Diamond Sports Group and Bally Sports, and the personnel who have been incredible partners over the last 25 years who brought Ducks hockey to our region and fans."

Set to launch in September 2024, Victory+ will be available on various devices, within the Ducks’ regional television territory (Orange County, Los Angeles County, Riverside County, San Bernardino County, San Diego County, Imperial County, Santa Barbara County, Ventura County and Hawaii). Fans can enjoy games free of charge and additional content wherever they are on their preferred device. Victory+ will be available for download on smart TVs, tablets and smart phones this September, ensuring fans outside the Ducks’ regional territory will still be able to enjoy Victory+ to watch a robust menu of additional content provided by the team.

FOX 11 Plus embraces the partnership as an enhancement to their robust sports portfolio, as stated by Steve Carlston, Senior Vice President and General Manager of KTTV FOX 11 and KCOP Channel 13.

"We are proud to be the home of the Anaheim Ducks by offering a free over-the-air option for their fans. Broadcasting the Ducks on FOX 11 Plus is a natural additional to our station’s lineup of robust sports coverage, and we look forward to using this partnership as an opportunity to expand their visibility in our region," said Carlston.

FOX 11 is owned by FOX Corporation.