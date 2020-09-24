FOX 11 Job Finder: Three companies hiring in SoCal, including Vita Coco, H&R Block

Three companies are currently hiring in Southern California, including H&R Block and Vita Coco.

Assisted Home Health And Hospice

“Hands to help, hearts to care” is the standard at assisted home health and hospice.

They are currently looking to recruit 140 registered nurses at their offices across our area including Los Angeles, San Fernando and Ventura.

They’re interested in candidates passionate about wanting to make a difference by providing comfort and compassion to patients. Nurses are encouraged to send their resume to DLewis@assisted1.com or you can call 805-371-9898.



H&R Block

H&R block is currently looking for experienced tax professionals, assistant team leads and receptionists.

They’re getting ready to host an income tax course in early October, so they’re asking serious candidates to enroll for that before applying on the website www.hrblock.com/careers.



Vita Coco

The coconut water company is also giving recent graduates, art majors, and creative types the opportunity to win a job!

Jane Prior, the Chief Marketing Officer with Vita Coco explained how grads are encouraged to "complete their billboard."

Prior explained how applicants can apply using a billboard located at the corner of La Cienega and Sunset boulevards.

"You snap a picture of our billboard you finish our add and you submit it to us and you can also join via our website www.viticoco.com/completeus and all the instructions are there."

She added the first 100 submissions will get a year subscription to Square Space to display their work. The top 10 submissions will get a thousand bucks and the winner will get their first job as a junior designer with the coconut water brand.

