FOX 11 Exclusive: KISS frontman Gene Simmons talks art, End of the Road Tour

FOX 11's Christine Devine caught up with KISS frontman Gene Simmons before the iconic rock band hit the road for their End of the Road Tour.

She says: "I'm taller than Gene Simmons!" But only when wearing his signature KISS platform boots, she recalled. It's one of the perks of an in-person interview at a KISS rehearsal studio in North Hollywood that occurred over the summer.

Her exclusive interview happened to air Thursday night as the iconic rock band resumed its End Of The Road World Tour, starting right here in Southern California.

On Thursday night, Irvine came alive with the sounds of KISS as the legendary rock band took to the stage at FivePoint Amphitheater.



The KISS website said a doctor gave them the green light after a vaccinated Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons had breakthrough COVID-19 cases and the band and crew were quarantined for ten days.

Last year, the ongoing pandemic temporarily halted what KISS is calling "their final world tour ever." Simmons says they wanted to go out on top and that the physicality of their show is so demanding.

Devine's interview also comes as Simmons is set to launch an art gallery show in Las Vegas after taking up painting during pandemic "safer at home" times.

The Gene Simmons ArtWorks™ debut at Animazing Gallery will feature a private VIP event for art collectors and celebrities on Oct. 21, followed by two days of public showings with personal appearances by Simmons from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and then 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Oct. 22 and 23.

The Animazing Gallery is at the Grand Canal Shoppes at the Venetian. Simmons doodled as a child and thought people were just being nice to him when they said "oh, that's really good."

For more information about the Gene Simmons ArtWorks™debut, visit www.animazing.com, email info@animazing.com, or call (702) 785-0061.



KISS is one of America's greatest rock bands, founded in the 1970s. The 72-year-old Simmons is a renowned entrepreneur, reality star, author, restaurant owner, and now: painter.

His life story is like none other and he calls himself, the luckiest guy in the world.

