Four people injured during 6-vehicle collision in Northridge

Four people were injured after a 6-vehicle collision occurred in Northridge.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the intersection of Nordoff St. and Reseda Blvd. just before 5 p.m. Friday.

Officials say four people were injured, their conditions are not known.

This is a developing story

