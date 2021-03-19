Expand / Collapse search

Four people injured during 6-vehicle collision in Northridge

Northridge
NORTHRIDGE, Calif. - Four people were injured after a 6-vehicle collision occurred in Northridge. 

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the intersection of Nordoff St. and Reseda Blvd. just before 5 p.m. Friday.

Officials say four people were injured, their conditions are not known. 

This is a developing story 

