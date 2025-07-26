Fountain Valley fire chief dies unexpectedly

article

The chief of the Fountain Valley Fire Department died unexpectedly on Friday, the department announced.

What we know:

Chief Bill McQuaid died on Friday, according to the department. Officials released a statement on social media.

According to the post, McQuaid was off duty when he died on Friday afternoon.

McQuaid leaves behind a wife, Tracy, two daughters, Allyson and Julie, his mother Judy, his sister Tracy and brother-in-law Keith and their children.

According to City News Service, McQuaid had nearly 30 years of experience with the Fountain Valley Fire Department, joining in 1996. He was named chief in January 2023.

What they're saying:

The department called McQuaid "more than a leader — he was a mentor, a friend, and a steadfast pillar of strength within our department and community."

What we don't know:

There was no information about how he died, or any potential services.