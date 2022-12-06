Former Simi Valley High School coach pleads no contest to sex crimes with teen boys

A former teacher and coach at Simi Valley High School pleaded no contest Tuesday to multiple sex crimes involving nearly 30 teenage boys, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office announced.

Bijan Nickroo, 35, of Simi Valley, worked at Simi Valley High School as an assistant football coach, lacrosse coach, and yard supervisor between June 2012 and December 2019, when he was arrested. Nickroo has been charged with luring, oral copulation with a minor under 16, possession of child pornography and intent to commit child pornography crimes.

Nickroo is accused of "catfishing" dozens of teenage boys, using online profiles to proposition inappropriate photos from the boys, according to the Ventura County DA's office. He's also accused of arranging to meet a student in his office at Simi Valley High School, where he allegedly engaged in oral sex with the boy. The victim and his family ultimately reported the interaction to police.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: High school coach arrested for sex acts with teen, soliciting pornographic ‘selfies’ from students

Investigators looked into the allegations, and all told identified 28 victims, according to the DA's office.

"We trust our children to coaches and teachers," said Senior Deputy District Attorney Edward "Ted" Andrews. "The defendant’s criminal acts erode that trust. He targeted children with whom he worked and used his position of trust and authority to sexually abuse them in the real world and pursue them sexually online as well, causing tremendous harm to our community."

