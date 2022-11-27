Former NFL WR Terrell Owens caught on camera fighting man outside Inglewood CVS, TMZ reports

NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens allegedly knocked a man to the ground during a fight outside an Inglewood CVS Saturday night, according to a report from TMZSports.

This all happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Owens told TMZ that he was grabbing a few things at the pharmacy chain when he ran into a San Francisco 49ers fan. The two struck up a conversation. Then, a third man started badgering the 49ers fan, TMZ reported, allegedly threatening to beat both men up outside.

When the three men made it outside, the verbal attacks allegedly continued. A witness told TMZ that Owens was working as the peacemaker between the two when man delivering the threats threw a punch. In video obtained by TMZ from a witness, the man identified as Owens is seen in a fighting stance, fighting back against the attacker. The 48-year-old landed a few punches, before sending the man to the ground with a right hand.

SUGGESTED: Odell Beckham Jr. kicked off Miami flight headed for LAX

The man then got up and continued to talk to the Hall of Fame wide out, but the fight was clearly over. The men then walked to their cars. According to TMZ, police were not called to the scene.

SUGGESTED: Sean Payton could return to sidelines next year, eyeing 2 teams: report

Owens played for 15 seasons in the NFL, including eight with the 49ers, and is third all time in career receiving yards. He was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2018.