WATCH: Rosalynn Carter: Tribute service begins for Carter in Atlanta church

President Biden, Dr. Jill Biden, former President Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and former first lady Michelle Obama arrived shortly before 11:30 a.m. to Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

At about the same time, the casket carrying former first lady Rosalynn Carter was preparing to leave the Carter Center. The motorcade will head to Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church at Emory University for a tribute service at 1 p.m.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ US President Joe Biden and US First Lady Jill Biden walk to their vehicle after disembarking Air Force One at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Georgia, on November 28, 2023. The Bidens are traveling to Atlanta, Georgia, to attend services for former US First Lady Rosalynn Carter, before heading to Denver, Colorado, for a campaign reception. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Dozens of dignitaries are expected for today's tribute service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter.

View Order of Service below:

The Georgia native and global humanitarian died on Nov. 19 at the age of 96.

Tuesday's service is part of a three-day celebration of the life of the former first lady who touched the lives of millions and helped shape a more compassionate conversation.

Who will be attending Rosalynn Carter’s tribute service on Tuesday?

President Joe Biden, accompanied by first lady Dr. Jill Biden, and Vice President Kamala Harris, accompanied by second gentleman Douglas Emhoff, are expected to attend the service at the Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church at Emory University.

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as well as former first ladies Laura Bush, Michelle Obama, and Melania Trump are expected to be among those attending.

The guest list also includes several members of Congress and Georgia elected officials, both past and present.

Surviving grandchildren of Mrs. Carter will serve as honorary pallbearers during the service. The program includes gathering music performed by members of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, presenting some of Mrs. Carter's favorite tunes, including an arrangement by legendary ASO conductor Robert Shaw and Alice Parker. Pianist David Osborne, a longtime favorite of the Carters, will play a medley of hymns as a prelude to the service. Musical performances will be delivered by the ASO Chamber Chorus, along with tributes by family friends Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood.

It has also been confirmed that former President Jimmy Carter will be attending the tribute service on Tuesday in Atlanta.

The invitation-only event will be presided over by Rev. Mark Westmoreland.

Where can I watch Rosalynn Carter’s tribute service?

Since Tuesday’s service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter is by invitation only, the church is allowing cameras in to help the public pay tribute.

While the service begins at 1 p.m., there will be updates on the processions planned for that day as well as any traffic updates as needed.

Will traffic be impacted by the Rosalynn Carter tribute service?

Most of the Emory University campus will be closed as well as roads around the Glenn Memorial Church for most of the day.

All operations which usually take place on the campus will be remote. That includes all classes, exams, labs, and student activities.

Atlanta Public Schools say some students could get home late due to the traffic on Tuesday afternoon.

In addition, major roadways leading to and from the church could be periodically shut down to accommodate the arrival and departure of dignitaries, not to mention the processions planned for Mrs. Carter.

All focus will shift on Wednesday to Plains, Georgia, where a funeral service for family and close friends will be held at Maranatha Baptist Church.

What are the procession routes for Rosalynn Carter?

Before the Tuesday service, the funeral motorcade will begin at the Carter Presidential Center in Atlanta. It will depart at noon from the Center via John Lewis Freedom Parkway toward Ponce de Leon Avenue, where the motorcade will turn right. Continuing east, the motorcade will then turn left on Clifton Road Northeast and left again onto North Decatur Road. It will arrive at Glenn Memorial Church on the campus of Emory University for the service honoring Mrs. Carter.

After the service ends at about 2:45 p.m., the motorcade will depart Emory University via westbound North Decatur Road before turning left onto Briarcliff and continuing on Moreland Avenue, then turning right at John Lewis Freedom Parkway. Crossing Highland Avenue, the motorcade will pass The Carter Presidential Center for a final time before joining I-75/I-85 South for the return to Plains.

Approaching Macon, the motorcade will proceed on I-475 South, rejoin I-75 South and continue until Exit 149, where it will turn right on GA 49 toward Byron. It will continue 34 miles (utilizing the bypass at Fort Valley) before turning left at Butler on U.S. 19 South for 21 miles and then joining GA 153 south in Ellaville. The motorcade will enter Plains via GA 45 for a private arrival at Maranatha Baptist Church.