Food truck robbed at gunpoint in North Hollywood

Authorities are searching for an armed robber who held up a food truck in North Hollywood.

It happened just after midnight Saturday on Laurel Canyon Boulevard near Kittridge Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police say the suspect walked up to the truck armed with a pistol while wearing a black bandana over his face.

He demanded money from employees before running away.

He took an undisclosed amount of cash, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.