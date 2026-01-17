Florida man arrested in Ontario for alleged kidnapping, sexual assault of teen

article

The Brief Ontario police arrested 20-year-old Brian Jamely Metelus for the kidnapping and attempted rape of a minor after he allegedly followed her off a transit bus. A Good Samaritan intervened during the assault, allowing the victim to escape before officers apprehended the suspect. Detectives are searching for additional victims and are urging anyone with information to contact the Ontario Police Department at 909-408-1867.



Detectives are searching for additional victims after a 20-year-old Florida man was arrested for the kidnapping and attempted rape of a girl in Ontario on Thursday.

What we know:

According to police, the incident happened on Thursday, Jan. 15 as the victim was getting off a local bus.

The suspect, Brian Jamely Metelus, was allegedly riding the same bus and followed the victim as she got off.

Police said Metelus caught up to the girl and forcibly assaulted her.

A Good Samaritan intervened and helped the victim to escape.

Metelus was located in the area shortly after the alleged crime. He tried to run away but was taken into custody.

What they're saying:

The Ontario Police Department is treating this as a high-priority investigation due to the nature of the charges and the possibility of other incidents.

What's next:

Metelus has been booked into the West Valley Detention Center and faces multiple felony charges, including kidnapping to commit rape and attempted rape.

He is currently being held on $2 million bail.

Detectives are now focused on identifying any other individuals who may have had similar encounters with the suspect.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Jesse Hernandez at 909-408-1867 or provide anonymous tips via WE-TIP at 800-78-CRIME.