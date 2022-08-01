Expand / Collapse search

Flooding prompts highway closure in Big Bear as t-storms bring heavy rain to area

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 12:48PM
Big Bear Lake
FOX 11
article

(Caltrans District 8)

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. - A Flash Flood Warning was issued for Big Bear on Monday afternoon, prompting road closures in the area.

Weather Forecast for Monday, August 1

The latest forecast for the greater Los Angeles area, including beaches, valleys and desert regions.

The warning comes as monsoonal moisture lingered in the region with the potential for isolated thunderstorms in Southern California’s desert and mountain communities.

On Monday, the City of Big Bear said on social media that Highway 38 was closed in both directions from Jenks Lake Road to Valley of the Falls Drive due to flooding. It’s unknown how long the road closures will be in effect. 

The National Weather Service said just before noon, a thunderstorm producing heavy rainfall hit the area. The Flash Flood Warning is in effect through 2:45 p.m. Monday.


 