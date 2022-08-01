Flooding prompts highway closure in Big Bear as t-storms bring heavy rain to area

article

A Flash Flood Warning was issued for Big Bear on Monday afternoon, prompting road closures in the area.

The warning comes as monsoonal moisture lingered in the region with the potential for isolated thunderstorms in Southern California’s desert and mountain communities.

On Monday, the City of Big Bear said on social media that Highway 38 was closed in both directions from Jenks Lake Road to Valley of the Falls Drive due to flooding. It’s unknown how long the road closures will be in effect.

The National Weather Service said just before noon, a thunderstorm producing heavy rainfall hit the area. The Flash Flood Warning is in effect through 2:45 p.m. Monday.



