Fire in Big Bear area prompts evacuation

A brush fire in the Big Bear area has prompted evacuations in the area.

The San Bernardino National Forest and the San Bernardino County Fire responded to the "Radford Fire" Monday evening. The fire has extended to about 50 acres with 0% containment around 5:15 p.m.

EVACUATION ORDERS

The fire prompted evacuations for the following areas:

Glass Road

South Fork River Road

Officials did not say when the evacuation orders will be lifted.

As of Monday night, officials did not say if injuries were reported in the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.