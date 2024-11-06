LIVE: Fire erupts in Malibu near Pepperdine University

The Brief The brush fire is burning along Pacific Coast Highway and Malibu Canyon Road in Malibu. At least one home was seen on fire. Pacific Highway is closed in both directions as firefighters continue to battle the fire.



Firefighters are battling a brush fire that erupted in Malibu near Pepperdine University Wednesday amid dry conditions and gusty Santa Ana winds.

The Broad Fire was reported around 9:30 a.m. near the area of Pacific Coast Highway and Malibu Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

As a precaution, residents along Malibu Road between Webb Way and PCH have been advised to shelter in place.

SkyFOX over the scene showed the fire burning at least one home.

Pacific Coast Highway is closed in both directions at Malibu Canyon Road.

Firefighters are also battling a brush fire in Ventura County, near the Moorpark area. Evacuation orders were issued for some residents as the fire has burned more than 1,500 acres so far.

According to the National Weather Service, Santa Ana winds paired with dry conditions are creating a critical fire weather threat. Wind gusts of up to 80 mph are anticipated in the mountains and foothills of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, including the Santa Monica and Santa Susana mountains.