Pre-dawn fire erupts at Hollywood Hills home

A fire erupted at a home in the Hollywood Hills near the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Nichols Canyon Road early Friday morning, authorities said.

Crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department were called to a two-story, wood-sided home in the 1700 block of Courtney Avenue just before 5 a.m.

The LAFD said that excessive storage located on the inside and the outside of the house made it difficult for firefighters to access certain portions of the blaze.

By 6 a.m., firefighters were working to knock down hot spots and to keep the fire from spreading to nearby homes.

No injuries were reported.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

