Developing

Pre-dawn fire erupts at Hollywood Hills home

By and Kelli Johnson
Published 
Hollywood Hills
LAFD firefighters were working to knock down a fire at an apartment building in the Hollywood Hills on the morning of Jan. 8.

LOS ANGELES - A fire erupted at a home in the Hollywood Hills near the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Nichols Canyon Road early Friday morning, authorities said.

Crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department were called to a two-story, wood-sided home in the 1700 block of Courtney Avenue just before 5 a.m.  

The LAFD said that excessive storage located on the inside and the outside of the house made it difficult for firefighters to access certain portions of the blaze.

By 6 a.m., firefighters were working to knock down hot spots and to keep the fire from spreading to nearby homes. 

No injuries were reported. 

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.
 