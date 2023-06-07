Fire engulfs Lincoln Heights commercial building

Firefighters extinguished a major emergency fire in Lincoln Heights Wednesday after they gained the upper hand on the blaze that lasted more than 90 minutes.

The fire was reported at 1:20 a.m and fire crews raced to 1773 N. Sichel St. south of Alhambra Avenue where the flames at the two-story, 13,500 square-foot, two-story commercial building quickly intensified, causing fire authorities to upgrade the blaze to a greater alarm fire.

Firefighters then began defensive operations as the flames threatened two nearby buildings and subsequently escalated to a major emergency, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.

It took 120 firefighters 95 minutes to extinguish the fire.

The building houses an event planning business, according to the LAFD.

Firefighters will remain at the scene coordinate salvage and overhaul a large amount of smoldering debris, Humphrey said.

No injuries were reported.