Fire destroys several cars, garages in Highland Park

The Brief A fire destroyed several apartment garages and cars in Highland Park early this morning. The garages are part of the historic Casa de Adobe, a section of the Southwest Museum, but the main historic building was saved. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by fire officials.



A fire tore through apartment garages in Highland Park early Thursday morning, destroying several cars.

The garages are confirmed to be part of the historic Casa de Adobe, which is an extension of the Southwest Museum.

What we know:

The Los Angeles City Fire Department received a call for a structure fire at approximately 3:30 a.m.

Task Force 12 from Highland Park, along with neighboring fire resources, quickly responded to the scene. Fire crews got the fire knocked down within about 20 minutes.

The fire was contained to the garages and two cars parked out front. While the garages were close to the main structures, they were far enough away that there was no concern about the fire spreading.

Resources were placed around the entire area to protect other structures, and the historic Casa de Adobe was saved.

Captain Marcus Toledo with the Los Angeles City Fire Department confirmed that a quick response was a priority due to the historical significance of the building.

What they're saying:

FOX 11 spoke with a neighbor who owns one of the cars that caught fire. The 73-year-old woman did not want to be identified for safety reasons.

She said homeless people break into the homes that are empty all the time and there have been multiple fires in the area. She said neighbors have reached out to the Casa de Adobe for help and nothing has been done. There have also been multiple fires in the rent-controlled community.

"I have been complaining for the last five years. I've been complaining to the city and I have names and numbers. I have been complaining to them that this is an issue they need to take care of. I understand there are new requirements for dealing with the homeless but we have been complaining about the homeless in this area for many years," she said.

"The homeless, they move from one block to another, and after three years or four years of living here, they move them from one area of the block to another and now they're back and this is what occurred."

The woman said she can't afford to buy a new car.

"I'm going to buy a van and I might be living in it, you know, because of this situation," she said.

What's next:

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Fire officials are working to determine how the fire started.